O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

If we’ve learned anything in the past week it’s that Arsenal definitely need attacking reinforcements this month.

The Gunners were dominant in their 0-0 draw with Newcastle but, unlike Manchester City last week, Arsenal did not have top attacking quality to bring on off the bench and make the difference.

Mikel Arteta’s team selection for the FA Cup tie against Oxford United on Monday was also a sign of the lack of attacking depth and, in itself, was perhaps a message to Edu Gaspar and the club.

While they eventually scored three on the night, Arteta had no fully fit senior attacking alternatives to start in place of Nketiah, Saka and Martinelli, who will all likely start against Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal need to seal a deal for who is seemingly their top transfer target, Mykhailo Mudryk, as soon as possible.

But just one signing this month doesn’t feel enough to sustain a title challenge. The first half against Oxford highlighted that the current back-up options won’t be enough to keep title pace form in the case of any injuries to key players.

There’s a real opportunity here and Arsenal must maximise the opportunity of this mid-season transfer window.