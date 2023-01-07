St Mirren 1-1 Hearts: Analysis

Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

For Hearts, assessing what went wrong in the opening period will likely be high on Robbie Neilson's list of priorities.

They dominated the ball, boasting close to 80% possession, but did close to nothing with it. The midfield looked spooked by the fierce St Mirren press, putting the defence under pressure and leaving the frontline isolated.

Snodgrass - who has at times made his return to Scottish football look so easy he might as well be playing with slippers on - struggled before the break, leaving Hearts without any real direction.

The veteran midfielder did save his side, though, and had Shankland not leaped a fraction too early, Hearts may well have tightened their grip on third sport.