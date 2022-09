Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell names the same team that thumped Inverness 4-0 in the League Cup last time out.

New signing Louis Moult isn't in the squad as he works his way up to full fitness.

Motherwell: Kelly, McGinn, Solholm, Lamie, Penney, Goss, Slattery, Spittal, Tierney, Van Veen, Efford.

Substitutes: Oxborough, O'Donnell, Mugabi, Maguire, McKinstry, Cornelius, Aarons, Shields, Ross.