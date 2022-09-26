W﻿est Ham captain Declan Rice is no stranger to switching off football - and, in fact, he actively encourages it.

W﻿hether starring on social media or entertaining on TV panel shows, the England star does not think he'll change as he becomes ever more influential for club and country.

"﻿I try to switch off and don't like to be bombarded with questions about football," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"﻿Away from football, I try to focus on other stuff as well. I'm just a normal person after all.

"﻿I do get that, as a footballer, you are scrutinised more and have to be careful, but I know my job. I love football but I like to interact with fans too. I don't think I'll ever change."

R﻿ice is on England duty, looking to arrest a run of five Nations League game without a win in Monday's game against Germany - a slide in form that has resulted in relegation from the top tier.

"﻿Obviously, in football, there will be blips," he said. "As a group, we've got togetherness and know what we want. We will always chip away to try to win matches."

F﻿or the full interview with Rice, listen from 22'10 on BBC Sounds