Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final for the third successive season, the first side to do so since Arsenal between 2000-01 and 2002-03.

  • Crystal Palace have lost their past three matches played at Wembley, more than they suffered in their first seven games played at the stadium (W4 D1 L2).

  • The Blues have won 10 matches in a row against Palace - only the sixth time they have had a run of 10 or more straight victories over the same side.

  • Including two-legged ties, Thomas Tuchel has won 12 of his 13 semi-finals as a manager progressing to the final in all 11 ties.