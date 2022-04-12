Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes Jurgen Klopp will be content with Sunday's draw against Pep Guardiola's side even though the title race is now out of Liverpool's hands.

The Reds remain a point behind City at the top with seven league games left.

"I think deep down Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied with that because it keeps the pressure on," Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"Yes, Liverpool have the harder fixtures but if City had scored at the end then it takes it to four points. They would have gone in that dressing room before and said 'OK, we might not win, but we must not lose. It’s imperative that we do not lose this game'.

"You have to approach every game completely different. We know if you give Man City the time and space they will punish you, so to come away with a 2-2 draw, I think the majority of Liverpool fans would be happy with that result because it keeps the league alive.

"Liverpool took the game to Manchester City and City did the same and that’s why it was so good."

Hear more reaction on the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds