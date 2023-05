Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been nominated for PFA Scotland's manager of the year award.

The Australian took the prize, voted on by his fellow managers, last term after leading his side to a Premiership and League Cup double in his first year in charge.

This season, the 57-year-old can go one better by securing a domestic treble if the Parkhead club defeat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in June's Scottish Cup final.