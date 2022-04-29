Defensive woes show Hammers have to change

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at London Stadium

Kurt Zouma's return from an ankle injury should have brought additional solidity to West Ham's defence.

As it turned out, it was their weak point.

Aaron Cresswell looked particularly unnerved by the early goal and, while the flowing move that carried Eintracht Frankfurt into the penalty area for their second was eye-catching enough, the lack of a challenge was glaring.

Daichi Kamada was fortunate the rebound from Alphonse Areola's save fell kindly for him but, as the saying goes, you make your own luck.

Had the Japanese midfielder found the net when his curling shot flicked off Craig Dawson as the visitors threatened again, West Ham's hopes of getting through would have been virtually over.

As it happens, while Eintracht have been unbeaten away from home in this competition, they have only won once in five attempts at Waldstadion - although, admittedly, they are yet to lose, something West Ham have to change.