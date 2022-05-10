'We still trust the team' - Tuchel eyes strong finish to season

Thomas Tuchel says he still trusts his squad to finish the season on a positive note even though the players are physically and mentally "drained".

Chelsea have won just one of their past five games and the manager said he expects better from his players, despite the distraction of the ongoing sale of the club.

When asked how he can inject energy into the team, Tuchel said: "We look a bit drained, tired mentally. You look at our games and it's understandable.

"We had some big knockout games after the international break, with a huge emotional impact - losing to Real Madrid, beating Real Madrid but still being out of the Champions League.

"It's another reason and everybody knows it. Still, even being tired and distracted, we need to reach a certain level and we can do better than in the last two matches.

"The motivation was very high to turn things around against Wolves. It was maybe almost too high as we attacked with defenders and opened spaces for counter-attacks.

"So there are good signs and we still trust the team, our players, and trust what brought us here. Now is the time to stay calm and take it step by step to finish the season on a positive note".