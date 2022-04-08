Leicester City have picked up 10 points in their past five Premier League games (W3 D1 L1), one more than in their previous 10 matches in the competition (W2 D3 L5).

Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in each of their past four games in all competitions, with the Eagles last having a longer such run back in October/November 2011 (6 games).

No Leicester player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than James Maddison (12 – 8 goals, 4 assists), with his eight goals a joint-high return for him in a single top-flight campaign.