MacDonald signs two-year Aberdeen deal

Aberdeen have agreed a two-year contract extension with centre-half Angus MacDonald despite the 30-year-old admitting he "had some good options back in England".

MacDonald, who arrived from Swindon Town in January, has helped his side secure seven straight wins to move into third place in the Scottish Premiership and says "I feel so at home" with the Dons.

"I want to continue on this journey with this group of lads because I really do think we are building something special," he told Aberdeen's website.

It comes soon after experienced wing-back Jonny Hayes extended his stay and manager Barry Robson regards it as another "welcome boost" to secure the former Reading, Torquay United, Barnsley, Rotherham United defender.

"There is no doubt Angus has had a positive impact on the team since his arrival in January," he said. "He clearly brings a wealth of experience and has already become an important senior member of the squad."