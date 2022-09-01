'You made me feel loved'
Oriel Romeu has offered a heartfelt thanks to Southampton fans after agreeing a move to La Liga side Girona.
He tells fans "it's a bit of a sad message" but adds: "There is a bit of happiness in there as well. Looking back at the seven years and memories we have had together, it could not have been any better. It was unbelievable.
"Overall there is nothing I would change and nothing I would do differently."
Thanks ❤️ @SouthamptonFC pic.twitter.com/uy5fadr7uD— Oriol Romeu (@OriolRomeu) September 1, 2022
