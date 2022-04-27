Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne is confident Pep Guardiola's side have shown they have what it takes to reach the Champions League final.

While City head into the semi-final second leg with a one-goal advantage after their 4-3 win at Etihad Stadium, much has been said about missed chances from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden, which could have put the tie to bed.

But Dunne told BBC Radio 5 Live that City's performance should give them plenty of confidence heading to the Bernabeu next week.

"It was breathless stuff. You were thinking about one moment, and then the next one happened," said the former centre-back.

"It’s one of the best games of football I’ve ever seen in my life. With teams going out to win it makes for a brilliant spectacle.

"City will be kicking themselves that they aren’t going over there with a bigger lead, certainly. But they will be so proud of each other and they performed so well. They played against Real Madrid, who are 15 points clear in Spain.

"The removing of away goals has opened up the ties into individual games, rather than looking over the two legs. I don’t see any reason, on the performance last night, why City can’t go there and win again.

"You can’t see it going any different next week: both teams going out to win. It’s going to be end to end and I fancy City in a one-off game to beat any team."

Do you agree with Dunne? Can City beat any team on their day? Have your say here