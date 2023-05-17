Incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will "need time" to "gel the players" if he is going to be successful.

The former Tottenham boss has agreed a deal to takeover from interim head coach Frank Lampard in the summer, but has a tough task on his hands after the Blues' tumultuous season since the new owners took charge.

"They've obviously spent well in the last two windows and bought a lot of players, now it's down to the manager to gel the players," said Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"I'm not sure, with Financial Fair Play, how many more they're going to be able to bring in without offloading, but they've spent well, they've got some good players, it's just about giving them a philosophy.

"New face, fresh ideas is going to obviously inject some life into the football club."

Chelsea have had three different coaches take charge since sacking Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season and West Ham striker Michail Antonio has emphasised the need give Pochettino a chance.

"I'm just hoping they give him the time. The way he plays, his philosophy is going to need time," the forward said.

"He's going to want to bring young players through. It can't be done in six months, he's going to need a season. By the second season, he'll probably be pushing on, like Arteta did with Arsenal."

