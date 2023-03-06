Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United's ownership position has moved onto the next phase, with bidders being told whether they are still in the process and meetings being set up with potential owners.

This will involve full access being given to United's data room, which is when their financial situation can be fully accessed by those wishing to buy the club.

Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe remain the obvious choices given they have come forward but there are other options.

Meetings are likely to be held in Manchester at some point in the next fortnight.