Last night's 0-0 draw with Leicester City confirmed that the Champions League anthem will play at St James' Park next season for the first time in 20 years.

Here are some of your comments on Newcastle's rise to Europe's top table under Eddie Howe:

Anthony: Well, I was 32 last time Sir Bobby Robson took us on a European journey. So now, as an older, wiser Toon fan, I will really drink it all in and look on in awe to see what Eddie can do against the big boys. What a season. What a turnaround. What a guy. In Eddie we trust.

Craig: A fantastic achievement after a brilliant season. I think most fans would have taken top 10 and a cup run. The highest I thought we'd finish was sixth. Eddie Howe and his team have done a superb job. Looking forward to next season!

Gemma: There’s was lump in my throat last night that’s still there this morning. What an achievement for this club, this city, this team and these fans.

Geordie: I said to friends we would do top six and get to a cup final, so to finish in the top four is outstanding. As a fan since 1973, I couldn't be more proud of the whole set-up. Keep it going, boys.

Mark: I am so, so ready for a European tour. After all those years of hurt under Ashley, we deserve this.