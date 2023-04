St Mirren have no fresh injuries. Long-term absentees Richard Tait (groin) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Kilmarnock have Rory McKenzie back from suspension. Fraser Murray will miss out with a dead leg, Liam Polworth is still being troubled slightly by an ankle knock and Ben Chrisene's comeback has been delayed by a tight hamstring.

Innes Cameron and Chris Stokes remain out.