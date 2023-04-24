Jeggo red card is 'good refereeing'

Former referee Stuart Dougal has praised the decision to send off Hibs midfielder James Jeggo in their draw against St Johnstone.

Referee Craig Napier immediately showed a red card after Jeggo tackled Connor McLennan, and was not invited to review the decision by VAR official Chris Graham

"Within the laws of the game I don’t believe VAR has seen a clear and obvious error," Dougal said on BBC Scotland's The VARdict.

"VAR will have seen the referee making a very swift red card decision and people were criticising the referee for brandishing the red card very quickly.

"That’s good refereeing, he had a angle, he was out quickly with the card, saves the St Johnstone players trying to possibly remonstrating with the Hibs players.

"If you watch the St Johnstone player, the way he goes in to challenge, he’s standing on his two feet, studs are towards the ground and he’s going in to try and win the ball, as we would say, fairly.

"His opponent is coming rushing at him, lunging at him with his studs showing and based on the pictures we’ve seen there connects in and around the knee area.

"I can’t possibly allow challenges like that to go on in the game regardless of whether ex-players or pundits think it’s OK."