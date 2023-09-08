Ayunga 'can't wait to be back' as he nears return from long lay-off

Jonah Ayunga says he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a ruputured anterior cruciate ligament.

The St Mirren striker suffered the injury in a Premership game against Motherwell in January and underwent surgery in March.

Saints head of physio therapy Gerry Docherty expects Ayunga to be back in full training in around six weeks.

And Ayunga, 26, told the club website: "I'm just over six months since the surgery, so to be where I am is probably ahead of where I thought I was going to be and [it’s now] just getting these last few bits ticked off and then I can be back in training.

"I've been upping it quite a lot on the grass and doing a lot more dynamic stuff like change of direction, passing, getting used to moving and kicking the ball again so it's been a good couple of weeks.

"I trust Gerry and everything he gives me to do so when he gives me something to do I give it 100% and see how I react to it.

"Watching the boys doing well, knowing that if I was out on the pitch that I could be adding something else as well, I can't wait to be back. The surgeon was happy with everything so we can just crack on with things."