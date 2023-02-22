There will be a minute's silence ahead of Sunday's Viaplay Cup final between Celtic and Rangers to pay tribute to Ron Gordon, following the Hibs owner's death at age 68.

In a statement, SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie said: “The SPFL Board, our staff and directors of both Rangers and Celtic were very keen to honour Ron’s memory following the news of his sudden passing.

“He was universally admired in the Scottish game and we are sure that both sets of fans will wish to play their part in honouring someone who had Scottish football’s very best interests at heart and who had played a key role in the development of the league in his time as a director.”