S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

What a crazy game yesterday was to witness live.

Fulham, despite not really playing for all that much, still continue to impress, and I couldn't believe how open Leicester were at the back. It felt like every time we attacked we would score, and that is hugely enjoyable from a fan's perspective.

I think the reason that we let Leicester back into that game needs some context from last season. In the Championship, Fulham ran rampant several times, winning 7-0 on three separate occasions, and also scoring five and six regularly too. Marco Silva is firmly against the tactic of scoring two or three and then conserving energy.

Obviously in the Premier League, chances to go on a rampage are few and far between, but yesterday was one of those. The difference to the wins from last season however, is that Leicester are clearly very talented in attacking areas, and in our desire to put up a cricket score, we left ourselves quite open. Last season, that didn't matter, but against Leicester, it did.

In any case, conceding three really didn't matter at all, as it was the three points that counted. Fulham still need two more wins to achieve our record Premier League points tally, and with games against Southampton and Crystal Palace to come, that is definitely achievable.

However, if Everton's win at Brighton proved anything, it is that sides at the bottom fighting for their lives have the potential to upset all odds when they need to. Saints have to win to stand any chance of staying up, so we need to brace ourselves for that on Saturday if we are to achieve that elusive points target.

Get Fulham notifications