The Athletic's Mark Critchley tells the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast there is "confidence" that Manchester City will complete a deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes before the end of the summer transfer window.

"Central midfield has been a huge priority for City, even before Gundogan went," said Critchley.

"They were short towards the back end of last season, they had Rodri playing more minutes than Ederson so they need more players in those positions.

"They needed a player in that position even though they bought in Matteo Kovacic. Since the start of last week they've had a decision to make, Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace or Matheus Nunes from Wolves. It's become clear now that Nunes is the priority.

"Initial talks last week, first few bids went in. There was a bit of distance but speaking to people last week I got the impression that City will negotiate this deal like they do a lot of deals - they make it clear that if it's not right for them they will walk away.

"A few days have passed, I think there's more confidence now that a deal will get done, whether it's helped by clauses, add-ons, perhaps even a couple of City's fringe players. He's definitely the priority now."

