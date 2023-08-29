Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Brentford play our first cup tie of the season on Tuesday evening when we travel to Newport in the Carabao Cup second round.

But, assuming Premier League safety, what is the more important target for fans during the season – winning a cup or qualifying for Europe?

For me, seeing the Bees win a major trophy would be a real landmark moment. So few clubs win anything each year, that such a success would be very special.

However, my son, who is in his 20s, is not bothered about that and would much rather finish high enough in the table to reach Europe, rather than get there by winning a cup.

So are these differing views a generational thing?

When I was growing up, Brentford were always in the bottom two divisions and even reaching the FA Cup third round was a massive achievement.

But now a good cup run is a realistic possibility as we proved by reaching the Carabao semis three seasons ago.

However, last season we missed out on a European place by only two points and with the club aiming to progress each season, we will want to go one better.

It would be a brilliant achievement for the Bees to play in one of the European competitions and would also attract even better players.

But I hope cup progress is among Brentford’s targets for this campaign. This is not taking Newport for granted of course, especially after we lost to Gillingham in the third round last season.

What would you prefer the Bees focus on? Tell us here

Get Brentford news and fan views direct to your device