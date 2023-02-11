Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Spurs hoped that post-Manchester City defeat team meeting had been a turning point in their season with three straight wins.

They came into this one in the highest of confidence after beating champions City last weekend. And after taking the lead they should have been buzzing.

But, assistant boss Cristian Stellini - doing media duties while Antonio Conte recovers - said "after the goal we lost 10 or 12 tackles".

Stellini said "we have to apologise" and also cited last season's win over City followed by a defeat against Burnley. That has to change he added.

To make matters worse, Fraser Forster - who will have to cover for Hugo Lloris for several weeks - conceded four, Pedro Porro had a disappointing debut and Rodrigo Bentancur is their latest injury.

There was no update on the midfielder in the post-game interviews, but he looked in a bad way, needing oxygen after what appeared to be a knee injury.

What now for Spurs? Literally nobody can know - including those at the club.