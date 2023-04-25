Miovski lapping up productive partnership with Duk

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski says there's to come from his flourishing partnership with Duk that has already produced 36 goals this season.

Miovski ended his five-game barren run by netting his 18th goal of the season in Sunday's win over Rangers at Pittodrie, but was quick to praise the collective effort.

“I scored in a great moment and these three points push us for third place,” he said.

“It’s always special when you score but it doesn’t matter that I didn’t score in four or five games because the team played good.

“When we play like a team we look much better on the pitch and I help the team, it’s not always about scoring.

“You need to help the team defensively, some tactical stuff, I split the space with Duk, I don’t play alone on the pitch.

“When I work from the defence Duk is more high and when he works the defence I am a little higher, so we work great.

“Everyone sees that we enjoy it when we play together, we level up every time, every moment on the training pitch we speak and we know each other better.

“We’ve scored 36 goals until now and I hope we will continue in this way.”