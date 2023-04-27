Rangers 'not far' from Celtic - Raskin

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin insists there's not a big quality gap between his side and Celtic as they prepare to meet in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

Treble-chasing Celtic are 13 points clear of Michael Beale's side in the Premiership as they close in on a second successive title and have gone unbeaten in the past five derbies, winning three.

"It's very important for two reasons," Raskin told Sky Sports as he looked ahead to the Hampden showdown.

"As Rangers we need to win something for the season and this is our last chance. Also, we want to win against them.

“We’ve lost two games [against Celtic] since I came. The last game was close, we’re not too far from them.

“I’m sure we can do something in the semi-final -if we play our best and focus on ourselves we can do something good."