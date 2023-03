It's been a fortnight since Hearts last played - when they were beaten 2-0 by Motherwell.

Robbie Neilson makes three changes to his XI from that match for the visit of St Johnstone.

Kye Rowles is back fit and replaces Toby Sibbick in the back three, while Cammy Devlin drops out of the midfield for Jorge Grant.

Josh Ginnelly is back from suspension and comes in for Stephen Humphrys in attack.