West Ham manager David Moyes speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It's been a problem all season, we haven't been able to create. You look at our goals for and we have not scored enough. We need Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Ings and Scamacca to get amongst the goals. Today we didn't have our shooting boots on.

"We needed to do a job on Tottenham but also we needed to try and score and win it today, that was the plan. We made two or three passes back to the goalkeeper at the start of the second half, I thought we could have built better from it, we got caught on the ball twice early in the second half and they took on of the chances which got pass through our defence so simply without being picked up. We've only got ourselves to blame for it and overall the players did a lot of good things as well.

"We've been here before so I'm sure we can do it again but looking forward to the players who are joining me in the fight because that is going to be noticeable in the weeks to come. They're all for it. Lots of things today, the players did well, they really did. But the two most important things, not scoring and then conceding, we didn't do as well as we should have."