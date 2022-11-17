T﻿ransfer news: £87.75m for Ukrainian winger wanted by City

Gossip column graphic

Shakhtar Donetsk want 100m euros (£87.75m) for Ukrainian Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United. (Athletic - subscription required)

Former Argentina defender Martín Demichelis, who spent three years at City, has left a coaching role at Bayern Munich to become new head coach at River Plate. (Fabrizio Romano)

