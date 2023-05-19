Scales rates Roos as 'the best keeper in the league'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales has hailed the impact Kelle Roos has made at Pittodrie, saying he thinks he is the best keeper in the Premiership.

Since arriving on a two-year deal from Derby County last summer Dutchman Roos, 30, has been a standout for the Dons.

"I think that is where the confidence in the whole team comes from, that is where it starts," said Scales.

"If you know you have a solid keeper behind you, he is more than likely going to dig you out and that is what he has done in the last few weeks.

"He has been brilliant. Credit to him, because he was injured, it was tough for him coming back in at the time he did and he came straight in and he has just been phenomenal the whole time.

"And to be honest he has probably been the best keeper this year in the league from what I have seen."