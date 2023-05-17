Liverpool's recent upturn in form "doesn't count" because of the drop-off earlier this season, says former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol.

The Reds won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last year - and narrowly missed out on the Premier League and Champions League - but have endured a disappointing campaign this time round.

"In the space of three or four months they went from a team that looked unbeatable to a team that looked as though they'd never win another game of football," said Nicol on BBC Radio Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast.

"To try and figure that out and explain it is nigh-on impossible because Klopp hasn't managed to fix it all year.

Despite their early season struggles, Jurgen Klopp's side have won six in a row and still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

"Okay they've gone on a little run now but that doesn't count because basically their season was pretty much over," added Nicol.

"From back, middle to front they've clearly lost confidence, lost form - just lost the connection they all had. Everything's gone wrong.

"Every single facet that made them so good went to pot."

