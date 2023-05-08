Ake misses City training

Nathan AkeGetty Images

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake missed the open section of training on Monday as Pep Guardiola's side prepare for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Ake has only just returned after a hamstring injury, but had to be substituted during the second half of Saturday’s win against Leeds United.

The Dutchman has been outstanding at left-back for City since Joao Cancelo’s loan move to Bayern Munich in January.

All City’s other senior players trained with Guardiola due to hold a news conference in Madrid later.

