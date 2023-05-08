Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake missed the open section of training on Monday as Pep Guardiola's side prepare for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Ake has only just returned after a hamstring injury, but had to be substituted during the second half of Saturday’s win against Leeds United.

The Dutchman has been outstanding at left-back for City since Joao Cancelo’s loan move to Bayern Munich in January.

All City’s other senior players trained with Guardiola due to hold a news conference in Madrid later.