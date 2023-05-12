Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Michail Antonio once again proved his value to West Ham as his goal kept alive their dreams of a first major trophy since 1980.

Earlier this year there was uncertainty over Antonio's future at the club, with the forward saying there was a possibility he could leave in the January transfer window.

But now he is West Ham's top scorer this season with 13 goals, three more than Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma.

Antonio has particularly enjoyed the Europa Conference League, adding another goal in Thursday's 2-1 semi-final first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar.

That goal took the 33-year-old's tally to six goals in seven appearances, with only Fiorentina’s Arthur Cabral (12 appearances) scoring more in the competition this season.

Antonio has scored 75 goals in all competitions for West Ham, almost twice as many as other player since he signed for the club in September 2015.

Not content with that, he also joins Newcastle striker Callum Wilson to host The Footballer's Football Podcast - a weekly behind-the-scenes look at Premier League football.

