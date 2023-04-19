Everton youngster Sean McAllister has signed a new contract with Everton until June 2024.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder joined from Dungannon Swifts in 2019 and has registered three goals and seven assists in 14 Premier League 2 games this season.

"It is a real pleasure and I have loved the club since I came here," he told the club website. "I give my all in every game. I like to create things but can also do the dirty work.

"Hopefully I can keep impressing with the Under-21s and get a loan deal if it comes."