Derek McInnes has insisted his Kilmarnock squad has enough quality to preserve their Premiership status.

"We've let them [the fans] down," McInnes said of the Scottish Cup last-eight exit to second-tier Inverness CT.

"I'm embarrassed with the performance. I think the players are embarrassed, and we should be.

"We're better than what we showed tonight and we've got to focus our energy on staying in the league.

"It's all hands on deck now. We need to roll our sleeves up and find a way to get enough points to stay in the league because ultimately, that was the aim at the start of the season.

"We've got a squad that we feel are good enough to do that, and hopefully we can between now and the end of the season."