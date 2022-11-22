Livingston manager David Martindale says he was not surprised to see Giovanni van Bronckhorst lose his job at Rangers given recent results.

"﻿When you're not winning games at big football clubs, you don't get time. Supporters demand instant success."

Reports have linked former Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale with the job, and Martindale says appointing the Queens Park Rangers boss would make sense.

"I think Michael Beale would be a great fit, but that's up to Michael and Rangers, not David Martindale," he said.

"There's a lot of talent in Scotland, Sean Dyche has been linked and that would be a fantastic signing. I would always like to see progression in the British game.

"There's a lot to be said for hiring someone who knows the players and knowledge of Scottish or British football, which I think is hugely beneficial. It's a different style and you give yourself a good head start.

"I'm not saying foreign managers can't be successful in Scotland, of course not. But I think when you look at foreign managers who've come into Scottish football without any British football experience it's been difficult for them.

"Managers with British experience probably hit the ground running a bit quicker. That's just my personal opinion."