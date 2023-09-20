Beale on Europa League aims, Raskin injury & facing Betis
- Published
Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland
Manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers' opening Europa League group game against Real Betis on Thursday night.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Rangers "should" qualify from the group despite it containing two domestic champions in Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol and a Betis side that finished sixth in La Liga.
Nico Raksin is out until after the next international break with a calf injury sustained against St Johnstone last weekend.
Beale wants the likes of Jose Cifuentes, Cyriel Dessers, Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers to "show their quality" to make up for the loss of Raskin, Todd Cantwell and Danilo to injury.
It's a match Beale has been "looking forward to since the draw was made" and he expects a "real high quality game".
On whether 2022 runners-up Rangers can go on another big run in the Europa League: “Let’s get out the group first.”
While Beale appreciates the spotlight good European performances gives the Scottish game, he’s clear his only focus in on Rangers: "Not doing it for Scotland, doing it for Rangers. I follow other clubs keenly and want them to do well.”