Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

With a summer reinvention looming, many names spring to mind when it comes to proving they should be part of Liverpool's future.

Players including Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner look to be entering the latter stages of their careers at Anfield.

However, Joe Gomez is a player still young enough to be a key part of a new-look Liverpool side.

Aged 25, and with centre-back being a potential area of reinvestment in summer, Gomez is playing to prove that he has value as a squad player for seasons to come.

Despite suffering from inconsistent spells this season, on his day Gomez has shown what he is capable of and he will be keen to push for a role as a regular starter.

