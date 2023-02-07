Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external

However, Spurs will not sell club record goalscorer Kane to a rival English club this summer. (Times), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's gossip column