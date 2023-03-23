Cody Gakpo has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad due to illness.

The Dutchman is among a number of players to withdraw from the squad - including Newcastle United's Sven Botman - due a viral illness within the camp.

The forward had been included in the squad for his nation’s 2024 European Championship qualifiers against France and Gibraltar.

Liverpool have confirmed he will now return to the club to recover for the remainder of the March international break.

