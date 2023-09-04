Well trio dominate TOTW

This is well deserved, right?

Bevis Mugabi, Dan Casey and Callum Slattery were three standout performers at Tynecastle as Stuart Kettlewell's side maintained their terrific away form under the manager with a fairly comfortable 1-0 win.

The defence were solid and kept one of the most potent striker's in the division, Lawrence Shankland at bay, while Slattery scored the all important goal. A neat finish on an impressive move.

As such, all three have been picked by Sportscene presenter, Jonathtan Sutherland in his team of the week.