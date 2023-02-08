Thomas Frank will have learned from Brentford's heavy defeat by Arsenal earlier this season and will be ready to capitalise on any drop in confidence among the league leaders.

That's the view of BBC Radio London's Phil Parry, who believes Saturday's rematch at Emirates Stadium will be a tasty encounter.

"That was their only defeat at home and they simply were not awake," Parry told The Far Post podcast. "Arsenal were on fire then but now Brentford have nothing to lose.

"At Everton, Arsenal did not play well so Brentford will put the pressure on. It will be fascinating to see what Frank comes up with."

The Bees are on a nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and were again impressive in comfortably beating relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday.

"Frank will have studied the footage from last time and he will have learned," said ex-Charlton defender Steve Brown. "He will have a gameplan for this one that might upset the applecart."

Why does Frank "deserve so much credit"? And what characteristic do Brentford have buckets of?

