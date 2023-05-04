Man City v Leeds: Pick of the stats
Man City have won their past three Premier League games against Leeds by an aggregate score of 14-1 – as many times as they had beaten them in their previous 15 meetings in the competition (D5 L7).
Leeds set a new Premier League record for goals conceded in a month during April, shipping 23 goals in seven games. It was the most by a top-flight side in one month since Birmingham City in April 1965 (also 23).
Nineteen-year-old Wilfried Gnonto has assisted three Premier League goals in his past six appearances in the competition and has four assists this season for Leeds – the only Whites player to assist more goals in a Premier League season as a teenager was Gary Kelly in 1993-94 (five).