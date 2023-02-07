M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Sometimes hope is all you’ve got.

Prior to Saturday’s win over table-topping Arsenal, it felt all hope had been extinguished. With no signings in the January transfer window and another manager relieved of their duties, we were all looking for something to reignite the hope in us all.

Step forward Sean Dyche.

New managers notoriously give a team that 'new-manager bounce', but this felt different. Basic research on Dyche tells you he sets his teams up to be difficult to break down and, in his own words, the “minimum requirement is maximum effort”.

All of that was on show against Arsenal and much more. The intricacies of the system were evident. The application of the players was obvious. Everton showed signs of becoming Everton again.

One swallow doesn’t make a summer and all Evertonians are well aware of not getting carried away. We’ve been here before – only 12 months ago.

All we ask for is to have something to believe in once again and that we have. There will be plenty more twists and turns as the season rolls on, but make no mistake, hope has been restored.

On to Anfield.