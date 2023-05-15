The effort shown by Leeds in their 2-2 draw with Newcastle on Saturday was "tremendous", says former Chelsea and Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Leeds took an early lead through Luke Ayling but missed the chance to go 2-0 up when Patrick Bamford failed to convert from the spot, before Callum Wilson scored two penalties to turn the game.

Sam Allardyce's side rallied - finding an equaliser through defender Rasmus Kristensen - and held on for a point despite Junior Firpo's late red card.

Speaking on Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast, Wright-Phillips said: "Their fight was tremendous in the early game, especially in the first half where they just made it horrible for Newcastle.

"They were really in their faces, giving away little fouls, running the clock down and obviously trying to cause problems at the other end as well.

"I was a a bit surprised (Wilfried) Gnonto didn't start myself but when he came on he looked dangerous as well.

"What I liked about Leeds' performance is when they went behind they didn't collapse or fold, they carried on fighting like they are a team that wants to stay in the Premier League. For me they deserved that result and that point."

Did you know?

Leeds have both scored and conceded a goal in each of their last 11 Premier League games, the joint-longest such spell in their league history (also 11 in October 1928 and December 1937).

Patrick Bamford became the first player to miss two Premier League penalties in a single season for Leeds. The Whites have missed two of their three penalties in the competition this season (both Bamford misses), having scored 18 in a row beforehand.

