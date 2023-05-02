Have Killie found form just in time?

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

I had a chuckle last week when I read that Spurs' players had refunded fans who travelled to watch an horrific performance away at Newcastle.

Killie have had a number of embarrassing away days this season and the players would need some financial advice from Martin Lewis if they decided to do the same.

Thankfully the win at Paisley came at just the right time and our loyal travelling fans finally got a reward for backing the team on the road all season.

Killie have always had an excellent away support. Compared to our home crowds it's as good as any percentage wise. Over 1600 fans trekked up to St Mirren and there was a palpable sense of relief when we finally got the monkey off our backs.

Timing is everything and I'm hoping we are finding a wee bit of form just in time for the nerve jangling run in. We will take another big crowd, probably around 2000 to Motherwell this Saturday and a repeat performance by the players would be most welcome.

I'm hoping the extra week of rest has been a blessing for the injured players as we don't have a deep squad. Now is the time to show a bit of desire and a win at Fir Park could go a long way in helping us to achieve Premiership survival.