A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

When Marcelo Bielsa took charge of Leeds United in 2018, expectations were low.

After the years of the ilk of Darko Milanic and Dave Hockaday, there may as well have been a sign at Elland Road stating 'abandon all hope ye who come here.'

Bielsa changed all that - but there was always the gnawing sense that his succession would be the most difficult part of his reign.

However, had you told any Leeds fan that Sam Allardyce would be sitting where Marcelo sat you'd have been laughed at. 'Big Sam' did not fit the rhetoric at the club.

Owner Andrea Radrizzani had talked of wanting Antonio Conte or Mauricio Pochettino to succeed Marcelo. A manager who could take Leeds "to the next level", back to Europe. And before this season Radrizzani called relegation "impossible".

Andrea has never lacked ambition, although unfortunately only Bielsa has made any of his ambitions bear fruit.

It wasn't working with Javi Gracia. But is bringing in Allardyce better than doing nothing? Maybe. But, Bielsa aside, the decisions at board level since Radrizzani's takeover have broken much of the goodwill garnered from promotion.

If Allardyce saves Leeds, it won't be seen as a masterstroke by the board, but a second successive lucky escape. And, regardless of what division they are competing in, Leeds fans will demand changes from squad to ownership.