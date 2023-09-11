The stats behind Staggies sound start

There's ought to be an air of happiness in the Highlands given Ross County's impressive start to the season.

Two excellent wins against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock and valiant showings in defeat to Celtic and Rangers has made for a sound start.

There has been five goals in four games and with an expected goals (xG) of 4.92, that's on the money... with a little tip, too.

This is backed up by their shot conversion rate of 11.9% from 16 shots on target. Only the top three - Celtic, Motherwell and St Mirren - and Hibs, possess a more potent rate.

And if you didn't think this was admirable enough, County have done all of this with just 34% possession - the lowest in the league. They're doing the things that matter in the areas that matter, clearly.

At the other end of the pitch, the Staggies are also outperforming their xG. They have conceded six goals from an xG against of 7.67.

Ross Laidlaw has made the most saves in the league with 22 and boasts a decent save percentage of 78.6. Only Zander Clark, Jack Butland and Will Dennis have higher.

Everything points to positivity, and Malky Mackay must be pleased with what's he's seeing. You'd be inclined to think so since he's only made only four starting XI changes and used just 20 players so far. Very settled.