'You'd want a season ticket at either Brighton or Fulham' - Gale

The parallels between Brighton and Fulham are appealing and should make for an entertaining encounter on Saturday, says former Cottagers defender Tony Gale.

Speaking on BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast, Gale explained it has been a pleasure watching Fulham this season - and he feels the same about Roberto de Zerbi's Seagulls.

"They're both doing it in a fashion that's good on the eye," he said. "They always play front-footed football and that's so good to watch.

"If you're not a team that is winning titles or trophies, then supporters want to see good football and Brighton and Fulham fans are certainly seeing that.

"In terms of entertainment and value for money, you'd want to have a season ticket at either of these teams."

Gale believes the credit for that lies squarely with the respective managers, whose blueprints have laid the foundations for both sides to thrive.

"As a professional footballer, you'd want to play for managers like them," he said. "They give you a licence to play. You don't want to be sat back behind the ball trying to chisel out a point.

"You see the managers' expressions - their anxieties, their joys, their miseries. The way their teams play reflect that."

