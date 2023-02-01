Southampton sign Sulemana
- Published
Southampton have signed forward Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes on a four-and-a-half year contract which runs until 2027.
The Ghana international is Nathan Jones' fourth January signing and leaves the Ligue 1 club after scoring six goals in 47 appearances.
Jones said: "This is another really positive addition for us this month. We’ve obviously been keen to add a little more potency to the side, and Kamaldeen is someone who does that for us.
"He’s at a stage in his career where we feel he can help us in the immediate term, but also continue to grow and develop further into the future."
Southampton have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana for a club record transfer fee— BBC Radio Solent Sport (@solentsport) February 1, 2023
€25M
Sulemana has signed a four and a half year deal #SaintsFc